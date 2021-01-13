A freeze is expected to last until 9 a.m. Wednesday, but warmer temperatures are to follow.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 62.
The sunny weather is expected to last through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday is expected to be warmer, with a high of 72.
There is a possibility of another freeze on Friday night into Saturday.
On Sunday, there is a 20% chance of showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.