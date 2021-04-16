There is a 40% chance of rain Friday and scattered thunderstorms could develop in the Crossroads.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 81 today and a low of 59 tonight. Strong winds are expected tonight with gusts of up to 26 miles per hour.
Cooler weather is expected this weekend. Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 69 with a 40% chance of showers.
Sunday and Monday are expected to be partly sunny with temperatures remaining in the 60s.
