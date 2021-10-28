High winds anticipated Thursday

Strong wind gusts Thursday will create hazardous marine conditions and an increased risk of fires, according to the National Weather Service.
Northwest winds could gust up to 40 miles an hour in Victoria and Calhoun counties, coastal Refugio and Aransas counties and areas east.
The winds will lead to waves of 5 to 8 feet, with some reaching 11 feet, in the Gulf and bay systems, which could lead to rough conditions. A small craft advisory is in place until Friday morning.
Due to the gusty and dry conditions across South Texas, there is an elevated risk of fires Thursday.
Cooler, sunny weather is expected in the days ahead.
A high of 78 degrees is forecast Thursday, with a low of 51 tonight.
Friday's low will be 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.