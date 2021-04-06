The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in the Crossroads for Tuesday afternoon.
Today's forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees and winds of 13 to 18 miles per hour increasing to 24 to 29 miles per hour in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 34 miles per hour.
The high winds could create multiple hazards. Gusts could blow around unsecured objects and damage tree limbs. Drivers are urged to use caution, especially those riding in high-profile vehicles.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected today. A low of 69 is forecast tonight.
