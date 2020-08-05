Sunny skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Wednesday.
A high of 96 degrees is expected during the day with a low of 76 degrees that night, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday is predicted to bring more hot weather and sunny skies.
Isolated showers and storms are expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend.
That precipication is expected to have little effect on high temperatures, and highs in the upper 90s are predicted.
