Monday should be hot despite a slight chance for rain.
A high of 97 degrees and heat index values in the upper 100s are expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Also, a 20% chance for isolated showers is predicted.
That night, a low of 78 degrees is forecast.
Similar forecasts of chance rain and high heat are expected through the week.
Tuesday, a 20% chance for rain is again predicted with a high of 96 degrees that could bring heat index values to about 108 degrees.
