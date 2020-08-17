Hot temperatures are expected Monday despite a slight chance for rain and storms.
A high of 99 degrees is forecast for the day with a 40% chance for precipitation mainly after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Heat index values could reach as high as 107 degrees.
Tuesday, similar weather is expected.
A high of 99 degrees is again forecast with a 20% chance for rain.
Hot temperatures are forecast for the remainder of the week.
