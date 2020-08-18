Hot temperatures are expected Tuesday with some scattered rain.
A high of 96 degrees and 30% chance for rain is predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered storms and showers are expected to continue that evening with a low of 74 degrees.
Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees with clear skies.
