Monday will be hot.
A high of 97 degrees and sunny skies could bring heat index values into the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service.
Tempereatures are expected to dip to about 76 degrees that night with patchy fog before dawn.
Tuesday is forecast to bring more hot weather with sunny skies and a high of 97 degrees.
Comparably hot temperatures are predicted through the rest of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.