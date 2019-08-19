Hot weather was expected to continue through the week for the Crossroads.
Mostly sunny skies Monday were predicted to raise temperatures up to 97 degrees with heat index values as high as 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds and a 20% chance for rain were also forecast.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees were expected for that night.
Tuesday, the heat was expected to return with a high of 97 degrees and heat index values as hot as 105 degrees. Moderate winds and a 20% chance for rain were also expected.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 77 degrees were forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.