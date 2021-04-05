Temperatures could hit the 90s this week, bringing the first hint of summer to the Crossroads.
Monday's forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees with a 20% chance of showers. Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are expected.
Tonight is likely to be mostly cloudy with a low of 64.
Temperatures are forecast to climb steadily upward in the coming days, reaching a high of 90 degrees on Thursday and remaining in the upper 80s through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.