By Friday afternoon, a tropical disturbance in the southeast Gulf of Mexico had strengthened into Hurricane Ida as it approached Cuba and headed north, but the odds of the storm veering toward Victoria were "very slim," one meteorologist said.
"We're fairly confident right now that it will make landfall somewhere on the coast of Louisiana," said Joel Veeneman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Corpus Christi.
By Friday afternoon, Ida had sustained 75-mile-per-hour winds, making it a Category 1 storm, but it is projected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the United States.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that his office was working with state agencies to prepare resources including boat rescue teams, aircraft, power outage and water monitoring agencies and ambulance teams to respond to the storm.
"Southeast and East Texans should prepare for heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and potential extended power outages in the event that Hurricane Ida moves west," Abbott's office said in a news release.
Veeneman said meteorologists had run several models upward of 50 to 100 times to analyze the storm's likely trajectory, and received consistent predictions that it was heading to the northern Gulf. Still, he noted, "it's happened before" that large storms have deviated from their predicted course.
Even if the storm continues toward Louisiana, the Texas coast could still see three primary impacts from Sunday through Tuesday: poor marine conditions, rip currents and coastal flooding.
High waves and greater wave periods could create difficult boating conditions offshore, and the risk of rip currents will "absolutely" be elevated, Veeneman said.
"Unfortunately, we have already had fatalities on Texas beaches from rip current effects this year," he said.
Coastal flooding is unlikely to be significant, because the current position of the moon is placing tides at a low ebb, Veeneman said. Still, high tides could cause minor flooding, possibly up to the dunes, especially on Monday and Tuesday mornings.
Despite the storm's projected trajectory, some Texas officials still urged caution.
"Remember, we don't 'marry' ourselves to the forecast. We only 'date' them until the next one comes along," said Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, in a tweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.