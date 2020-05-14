Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and through the weekend as a disturbance moves out of Mexico.
The National Weather Service predicts large hail and damaging winds will be the main concern. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.
Saturday, heavy rain and flooding may occur.
Recent drought conditions in much of the region should help alleviate some flooding, but rapid rainfall could result in localized flooding.
Winds could reach 60 mph, and hail of up to an inch in diameter could fall.
Between two and three inches of rain is expected although isolated storms could result in higher amounts.
Scattered storms are predicted Thursday and Friday with the most severe weather expected Saturday.
Winds could create hazardous driving conditions. They could also damage homes, porches and awnings.
Large fallen trees could produce power outages.
Large hail could damage vehicles, chipping their paint, denting body panels and breaking windshields.
Hail could also damage vegetation and roof shingles.
Anyone outside could face serious injury.
