Isolated storms are expected to begin Thursday night and increase gradually through the weekend.
A high of 90 degrees and mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, a 20% chance for rain could mean some storms before 4 a.m. The low is expected to dip to 75 degrees.
Friday, a 30% chance for rain and storms is expected to continue with a high of 91 degrees.
Friday night, a 20% chance for rain and storms is again forecast with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 76 degrees.
Isolated storms could continue Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day.
