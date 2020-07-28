Isolated showers and storms are again expected in the Crossroads on Tuesday.
A 40% chance of precipitation is expected with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Otherwise, partly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees are forecast for the day.
That weather comes days after Hurricane Hanna swept through South Texas, leaving scattered rain and storm bands in the Crossroads.
Wednesday, a 40% chance for rain and storms is again expected with partly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.
