Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

Isolated storms are forecast for Thursday.

A 20% chance for storms and rain is expected after 10 a.m. with a high of 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies should be partly sunny.

Thursday night could bring some storms, and a 20% chance for precipitation is predicted to continue. The overnight low could dip to 72 degrees.

Friday, a slight chance for storms and rain between noon and 3 p.m. is expected. Skies should be partly sunny with a high of 90 degrees.

That night, a low of 69 degrees is expected with partly cloudy skies.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.