Isolated storms are forecast for Thursday.
A 20% chance for storms and rain is expected after 10 a.m. with a high of 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies should be partly sunny.
Thursday night could bring some storms, and a 20% chance for precipitation is predicted to continue. The overnight low could dip to 72 degrees.
Friday, a slight chance for storms and rain between noon and 3 p.m. is expected. Skies should be partly sunny with a high of 90 degrees.
That night, a low of 69 degrees is expected with partly cloudy skies.
