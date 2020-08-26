Hurricane Laura is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.
The hurricane is predicted to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect from Baffin Bay to Port O'Connor through Thursday as swells from Laura hit the middle Texas coast.
Tide levels could increase to 1 to 3 feet above ground level with the highest levels expected near Port O'Connor.
There is also a high risk of rip currents.
This could result in dangerous beach conditions.
South Texas is not predicted to receive dangerous winds from the hurricane.
In the Crossroads, chance storms are predicted through week with high temperatures in the upper 90s.
