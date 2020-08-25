Tropical Storm Laura will continue to strengthen Tuesday as Tropical Depression Marco, weakens.
As of Tuesday morning, Laura had entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and was expected to reach hurricane strength by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Laura is predicted to make landfall on the northwestern Gulf Coast on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
There is still some uncertainty about the path Laura will take and the system could shift west.
In the Crossroads, Tuesday is expected to bring hot weather with temperatures in the upper 90s.
Chance thunderstorms could begin Tuesday night and continue into the weekend.
