Tropical Storm Laura was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday morning, according to a National Weather Service news release issued at 10:20 a.m.
Located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Laura is forecast to increase to a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon.
The hurricane could make landfall anywhere from the upper Texas coast to the southwestern coast of Louisiana.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect from Baffin Bay to Port O'Connor from late Tuesday night through Thursday.
Tide levels could increase 1 to 3 feet above ground level with highest levels expected near Port O'Connor.
This could result in dangerous beach conditions.
A storm surge watch is also in effect from Freeport to San Luis Pass.
Earlier Tuesday morning
Tropical Storm Laura will continue to strengthen Tuesday as Tropical Depression Marco, weakens.
As of Tuesday morning, Laura had entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and was expected to reach hurricane strength by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Laura is predicted to make landfall on the northwestern Gulf Coast on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
There is still some uncertainty about the path Laura will take and the system could shift west.
In the Crossroads, Tuesday is expected to bring hot weather with temperatures in the upper 90s.
Chance thunderstorms could begin Tuesday night and continue into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.