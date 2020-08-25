Tropical Storm Laura

Hurricane Laura has entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and started strengthening. Laura's path is still uncertain and could hit the upper Texas coast.

Source: NWS

 Contributed

Tropical Storm Laura was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday morning, according to a National Weather Service news release issued at 10:20 a.m.

Located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Laura is forecast to increase to a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon.

The hurricane could make landfall anywhere from the upper Texas coast to the southwestern coast of Louisiana.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from Baffin Bay to Port O'Connor from late Tuesday night through Thursday.

Tide levels could increase 1 to 3 feet above ground level with highest levels expected near Port O'Connor.

This could result in dangerous beach conditions.

A storm surge watch is also in effect from Freeport to San Luis Pass.

Coastal flood advisory

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Baffin Bay to Port O'Connor beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday as swells from Hurricane Laura impact the middle Texas coast.

Earlier Tuesday morning

Tropical Storm Laura will continue to strengthen Tuesday as Tropical Depression Marco, weakens.

As of Tuesday morning, Laura had entered the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and was expected to reach hurricane strength by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Laura is predicted to make landfall on the northwestern Gulf Coast on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

There is still some uncertainty about the path Laura will take and the system could shift west.

In the Crossroads, Tuesday is expected to bring hot weather with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Chance thunderstorms could begin Tuesday night and continue into the weekend.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

