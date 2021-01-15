A light freeze is possible Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight is expected to be 32 degrees.
During a freeze, it is a good idea to cover sensitive plants or move them indoors, keep pets inside and keep faucets dripping. Residents should keep flammable materials away from heat sources and avoid heating their homes with a stove or oven.
A high of 63 is forecast Friday, along with sunny weather. The forecast also calls for winds of 7 to 16 miles per hour with gusts up to 21 miles per hour.
The sunny weather is expected to last through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. There is a 20% chance of showers Monday evening.
Here is more advice from the Advocate on how to prepare for a freeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.