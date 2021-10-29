Chilly weather is arriving in Victoria this weekend just in time for Halloween.
A low of 44 degrees is expected Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Today's high will be a mild 73.
Sunny weather is likely Friday and through the weekend.
A high of 78 is expected on Saturday, with a low of 52.
Temperatures will return to the lower 80s by Sunday.
