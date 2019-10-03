Meteorologists tracking low pressure area in Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a broad area of low pressure east of the Yucatan peninsula. Once this disturbance enters the far southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, there is a 20% chance of tropical cyclone development. No significant impacts are expected for South Texas at this time.

A low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico is continuing west but unexpected to impact South Texas significantly.

Meteorologists predict a 20% chance for tropical cyclone development, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Thursday, the low pressure area was just south of the western tip of Cuba and expected to move past the Yucatan Peninsula to the Mexican coast.

Meanwhile in the Crossroads, isolated showers and thunderstorms were forecast for Thursday with otherwise sunny skies, a high of 95 degrees and a low of 73 degrees that night.

The chance for rain was 20%.

Friday, a 20% chance for rain was predicted to continue with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 73 degrees that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

