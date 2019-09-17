An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring significant rains during this week.
Nevertheless, meteorologists estimated a low chance it would form a tropical system, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.
With a 30% chance of formation, the low pressure area was predicted to increase swells and create a moderate risk for rip tides at Crossroads beaches.
With a 50% chance for rain, between a tenth and quarter inch of rain were possible Tuesday. The high was expected to reach 91 degrees, and skies were predicted to remain cloudy.
That night, a 50% chance for rain was predicted to bring between a tenth and quarter inch of precipitation. The low was forecast at 76 degrees.
Wednesday, the chance for rain was forecast at 60% and expected to fall between a quarter and half inch. The high was predicted to reach 91 degrees.
That night, heavy rainfall was possible with a 70% chance for rain.
In total, meteorologists have predicted that the low pressure area could bring as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Crossroads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.