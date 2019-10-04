Low pressure area no longer expected to form tropical system

A low pressure area in the southern Gulf of Mexico has become too disorganized to likely form a tropical system.
As of Friday morning, the system, which is located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula, bore a 0% chance of development in the next five days, according to the National Weather Service.
No impact to South Texas is expected.
Thursday, meteorologists predicted a 20% chance the low pressure area would form a tropical system.
Meanwhile in the Crossroads, a 20% chance for rain and storms was forecast for Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 72 degrees were predicted for that night.
Saturday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees were expected with a low of 72 degrees that night.
