Meteorologists track low pressure system in Gulf

The Tropical Prediction Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure between the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. There's currently only a 10 percent chance of development as the disturbance drifts west-northwest across the Yucatan peninsula and into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

Meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that they say bears a low chance of threatening South Texas.

As of Tuesday morning, the low pressure area was located between the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, according to the National Weather Service.

By Friday, it was expected to drift west-northwest across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the southern Gulf.

With a 10% chance for development into a tropical system, South Texas was unlikely to face significant hazardous weather.

Nevertheless, increased swells and rip currents were predicted for the Texas coast through the weekend and into early next week.

Meanwhile in the Crossroads, scattered showers were predicted to continue through Friday with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Tuesday, a 20% chance for rain, mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees were forecast.

That night, a low of 75 degrees and a 20% chance for rain were expected.

Wednesday, a 20% chance for rain was predicted to continue through the night with a high of 95 degrees and a low of 75 degrees.

