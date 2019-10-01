Meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that they say bears a low chance of threatening South Texas.
As of Tuesday morning, the low pressure area was located between the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, according to the National Weather Service.
By Friday, it was expected to drift west-northwest across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the southern Gulf.
With a 10% chance for development into a tropical system, South Texas was unlikely to face significant hazardous weather.
Nevertheless, increased swells and rip currents were predicted for the Texas coast through the weekend and into early next week.
Meanwhile in the Crossroads, scattered showers were predicted to continue through Friday with high temperatures in the mid-90s.
Tuesday, a 20% chance for rain, mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees were forecast.
That night, a low of 75 degrees and a 20% chance for rain were expected.
Wednesday, a 20% chance for rain was predicted to continue through the night with a high of 95 degrees and a low of 75 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.