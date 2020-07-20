Meteorologists monitoring two tropical waves in Gulf of Mexico

The National Weather Service is monitoring two weak tropical waves that have low chances of development.
A tropical wave in the northwest Gulf of Mexico is expected to move inland over the upper Texas coast Monday night or Tuesday with some heavy rains, according to the weather service.
A second tropical wave over Cuba is predicted to continue northwest, but it's final destination is uncertain.
A tropical wave is an elongated area of low pressure capable of generating clouds and thunderstorms.
In the Crossroads on Monday, a high of 94 degrees is forecast with a 40% chance for storms.
Chance storms and rain are predicted for the remainder of the week.
