Meteorologists monitoring two tropical waves in Gulf of Mexico

The tropical wave in the northwest Gulf of Mexico is expected to move inland over the upper Texas coast Monday or Tuesday with some heavy rain at times. The feature over Cuba is expected to continue moving northwest before entering the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. The final destination of this latter system remains uncertain, and it's too soon to tell if this disturbance will have any impacts in South Texas.

Source: NWS

 Contributed

The National Weather Service is monitoring two weak tropical waves that have low chances of development.

A tropical wave in the northwest Gulf of Mexico is expected to move inland over the upper Texas coast Monday night or Tuesday with some heavy rains, according to the weather service.

A second tropical wave over Cuba is predicted to continue northwest, but it's final destination is uncertain.

A tropical wave is an elongated area of low pressure capable of generating clouds and thunderstorms.

In the Crossroads on Monday, a high of 94 degrees is forecast with a 40% chance for storms.

Chance storms and rain are predicted for the remainder of the week.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

