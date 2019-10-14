Meteorologists tracking low-pressure area

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This low pressure area is expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula and enter the Bay of Campeche on Wednesday.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

Meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure in the southwest Caribbean that could form a tropical cyclone.

The low-pressure area will have a 20% chance of tropical cyclone formation after moving across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Bay of Campeche by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

No significant impact to South Texas is expected, but swells, which may lead to minor coastal flooding, may increase late in the week.

Meanwhile in the Crossroads, a 30% chance for rain was predicted for Monday with a high of 89 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

That night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 75 degrees were forecast.

Tuesday, partly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees were predicted with a low of 69 degrees that night.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

