Meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure in the southwest Caribbean that could form a tropical cyclone.
The low-pressure area will have a 20% chance of tropical cyclone formation after moving across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Bay of Campeche by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
No significant impact to South Texas is expected, but swells, which may lead to minor coastal flooding, may increase late in the week.
Meanwhile in the Crossroads, a 30% chance for rain was predicted for Monday with a high of 89 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.
That night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 75 degrees were forecast.
Tuesday, partly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees were predicted with a low of 69 degrees that night.
