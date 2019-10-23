Meteorologists monitoring a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula that has a low chance or 20% chance of developing into a tropical system by Friday off the east coast of Mexico.  A strong cold front in the Gulf of Mexico by Friday is expected to overtake this tropical system while severely limiting impacts to the mid Texas Coast.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed image

Meteorologists are tracking a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula that they say has low chance for tropical-system development.

As of Wednesday morning, the disturbance had a 20% chance of formation, according to the National Weather Service.

But a strong cold front in the Gulf of Mexico was predicted to overtake the system by Friday, severely limiting any potential impact to the Texas coast.

Meanwhile in the Crossroads, sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees were forecast for Wednesday with strong winds.

That night, increasing clouds and a low of 65 degrees were expected.

Thursday was predicted to be wet with a 40% chance for rain mostly after 1 p.m. with a high of 85 degrees and strong winds.

Thursday night, the chance for rain was 70% with a low of 57 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.