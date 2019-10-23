Meteorologists are tracking a disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula that they say has low chance for tropical-system development.
As of Wednesday morning, the disturbance had a 20% chance of formation, according to the National Weather Service.
But a strong cold front in the Gulf of Mexico was predicted to overtake the system by Friday, severely limiting any potential impact to the Texas coast.
Meanwhile in the Crossroads, sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees were forecast for Wednesday with strong winds.
That night, increasing clouds and a low of 65 degrees were expected.
Thursday was predicted to be wet with a 40% chance for rain mostly after 1 p.m. with a high of 85 degrees and strong winds.
Thursday night, the chance for rain was 70% with a low of 57 degrees.
