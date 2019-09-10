The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an Atlantic weather disturbance that could become a tropical system within the next five days.
As of Monday morning, the weather disturbance was located in the southwest Atlantic Ocean and expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.
Meteorologists projected a 30% chance for the disturbance becoming a tropical system within the next five days.
Although the disturbance bore a low chance of hazardously impacting the Texas coast, the weather service advised residents to nevertheless review preparedness plans with family members.
Meanwhile in the Crossroads, scattered storms and showers were expected with hot temperatures through at least Thursday.
A 40% chance for showers and storms was predicted for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, a high of 97 degrees and heat index value as hot as 105 degrees.
That night, a 30% chance for rain was forecast with partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees.
Wednesday, there was to be a 50% chance for rain and storms with a high of 95 degrees and between a tenth and quarter inch of rain.
The chance for precipitation was expected to dip to 20% that night with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 77 degrees.
Thursday, a 30% chance for rain was expected with mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.
