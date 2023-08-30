Hurricane Idalia hit Florida's Big Bend on Wednesday morning. Texas' Coastal Bend felt some of its rip just hours later.
Wave heights of 2 to 3 feet, lasting for 10 to 12 seconds, were expected to arrive in Port O'Connor shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
"These long period swells will extend to the coast and cause higher inundation along Gulf-facing beaches with water approaching the dunes," the weather service said in an email update Wednesday. "In addition to minor coastal flooding, a high risk of rip currents is also in effect through Thursday evening."
The weather service said motorists should exercise caution when driving along beach access roads, as some may be impassable due to flooding.
The distant hurricane also heightened the rip current risk. In its Wednesday morning message, the weather service noted that rip current, which can be life-threatening, can form near piers and jetties.
"If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current," the weather service said in an email. "If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."
Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, according to the Associated Press. The eyewall crossed into Georgia later that morning and was scheduled to arrive in the Carolinas overnight.
Wind speeds topped out at around 150 mph late Wednesday morning.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state had “all hands on deck” to confront the damage that Idalia was causing as it crossed the state.
As soon as the winds died down in the hardest hit areas, search and rescue efforts had begun. DeSantis said eight urban search and rescue teams were on hand, along with 33 ambulance teams and 5,500 National Guardsmen. The U.S. Coast Guard was on standby.
At midday, the National Hurricane Center said "damaging winds" were whipping through Georgia en route to South Carolina's Lowcountry and Midlands.