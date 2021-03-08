The National Weather Service predicts a windy week in the Crossroads.
A high of 72 is forecast Monday with a low of 57, and partly sunny skies are expected.
The forecast calls for winds of 7 to 15 miles per hour with gusts of up to 18 miles per hour.
Patchy fog is expected between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 70s by the end of the week, and winds are likely to gust over 20 miles per hour several days in a row.
