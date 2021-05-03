Following this weekend's heavy rains, the National Weather Service expects the Guadalupe River to rise above flood stage from late Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon, potentially causing minor flooding in Victoria and moderate flooding in Bloomington.
The river's flood stage occurs at 21 feet in Victoria. Waters were at 10.6 feet Sunday evening but are expected to rise above flood stage late Monday night and crest above 24.5 feet Tuesday night before receding Wednesday, according to an advisory issued by the agency.
At this level, minor lowland flooding is expected to occur. Water is likely to flow over River Road, Fox's Bend could become inaccessible and the Riverside Park boat ramp will likely be affected.
The high river levels are also expected to cause moderate flooding near Bloomington. The river is likely to reach "well into the flood plain" and could inundate oil tank batteries, pump jacks and secondary roads near the river. Areas in Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria counties could be affected.
Motorists are advised not to drive around barricades or through flooded areas.
Monday is forecast to be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 85 and a low of 74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.