This year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be a crisp, cool one.
A high of 60 degrees and clear skies are forecast for the holiday's afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 39 degrees are predicted.
Tuesday should be slightly warmer with a high of 64 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
A 40% chance for showers could bring some rain overnight.
Cloudy skies and a low of 51 degrees are also predicted.
