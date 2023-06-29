For the first time in six years, Rosemary Reyes' mobile home is finally receiving repairs to damages caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Reyes, a 62-year-old Walmart employee, and her husband Jose Sanchez, 52, have been waiting for this moment since their home was impacted from the storm in 2017.
Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit, Reyes purchased a new mobile home, which she had moved to Callis Street.
The home was not expected to be delivered to the new location until after the storm passed.
But to their surprise, when Reyes and her family returned home after the storm, they did not expect to see their home placed on the lot.
"I wasn't expecting to see the home here because we had just moved here two weeks before the hurricane," Reyes said. "The mover didn't have time to tie it down. So the home wasn't even tied down."
Although the home was still standing, overtime, the damages started to appear.
The house was barely livable because of mildew buildup on the walls, floor and furniture there was no insulation in the walls and the roof was damaged.
Reyes and Sanchez reached out to care groups as soon as they could, receiving a $2,500 donation from FEMA.
The couple used that donation to put paneling on the walls and repaint them.
But it wasn't enough to fix the other damages.
Reyes reached out to as many care groups as she could during that time, but did not receive help. The reason for being denied help appeared to be the same from place to place — she had no proof that her home was hers during the storm.
When the mobile home was delivered to the new location, Reyes was not able to get water and lights connected because of Harvey's impending impact.
She didn't have any proof of living there because there was no paperwork of her paying any utilities at that address.
When she reached out to case managers and hurricane relief groups, they all denied her.
"I didn't have running water and electricity because we had to get those paid for to connect to the city water and, you know, get the electricians paid to complete a pole," Reyes said. "I didn't have any utilities going. So, therefore, that just disqualified me from any kind of help."
"If I had just turned on my utilities and water ... I could've applied if I had just turned my water on a week before the Hurricane. I could have had a house here, but because I didn't have utilities, they disqualified me."
With her options running out, Reyes even looked into staying in low-income housing that was being built in the area, but decided to stay put.
During the past six years, the couple has been through some rough times living in their home because of the damages.
Thunderstorms and strong winds causes the roof to make noise because it is not stable.
The heat during the summer makes the house unbearable to live in, with temperatures reaching more than 90 degrees inside.
In addition, Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 did not help the living conditions the couple had to endure.
The snow piled up on the roof which caused it to warp. The roof still has not been prepared.
Her husband also endured a traumatic back injury. As a result, he has not been able to work since.
Reyes felt hopeless at times, even worrying about the safety of her family.
"I want to live comfortably, not have to worry going to bed at night, not knowing if you're gonna wake up in the morning, if your roof is gonna blow away."
The couple's string of bad news and denied requests ended last December.
A nonprofit called Samaritan's Purse was able to find some extra money to give to Harvey relief after they stopped giving money in 2021.
Samaritan's Purse reached out to Rick Villa, of Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group, and awarded the group money to fix mobile homes in the area.
"We were contacted one week before Christmas of 2022 and what the representative shared with me by phone was that they had a considerable amount of funding available for Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery," Villa said. "We were very fortunate to get eight cases approved for about $80,000."
Reyes was happy to learn she was one of eight homes selected to receive assistance.
"Oh, it was a godsend. Without Rick it would have never happened," Reyes said.
She's grateful, but she emphasized other mobile home owners also need repairs done to their homes.
Moving forward, the couple's home will be weatherized and they will no longer seek assistance elsewhere, she said.
Today, Reyes' home has new floors, partial dry wall installed and a leak repaired on the roof.
But, the house still has mildew problems along with the partial roof not being addressed in the repairs.
"The improvements on my home are greatly appreciated," Reyes said.