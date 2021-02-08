Monday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight's forecast calls for a low of 62 and dense fog after 10 p.m. The fog is expected to last until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone on the roads should exercise caution, driving slow, leaving plenty of space between each vehicle and using low beams.
Once the fog clears, tomorrow is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 81 and a low of 63.
