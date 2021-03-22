Monday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and increasingly strong winds as the day continues.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. today and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Breezes of 9 to 14 miles per hour this morning are expected to strengthen to 18 to 23 mile-per-hour winds this afternoon, with gusts of up to 31 miles per hour.
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees.
There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning.
