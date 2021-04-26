Warm, breezy weather is in the forecast for Monday.
Partly sunny skies are expected with a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of 11 to 18 miles per hour are likely with gusts of up to 23 miles per hour.
A low of 70 is forecast tonight.
Tuesday is forecast to be cloudy with a high of 83.
The breezy conditions are expected to continue and strengthen through Wednesday.
