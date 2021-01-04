After the fog clears this morning, Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The fog is forecast to last until 10 a.m.
A low of 49 is expected tonight.
Tuesday's forecast calls for sun and a high of 70.
There is a 60% chance of showers Wednesday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny and cooler.
