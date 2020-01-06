It may be January, but temperatures Monday are expected to reach into the upper 70s.
A high of 76 degrees and sunny skies are forecast for the first day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Patchy fog also is expected before 9 a.m.
The average recorded temperature for Sunday was 64 degrees.
Monday night, temperatures could dip to 47 degrees with clear skies.
Tuesday, a high of 66 degrees and clear skies are forecast with a low of 40 degrees and clear skies that night.
