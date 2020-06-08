Generic_Weather5.jpg
Temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees Monday.

Clear skies and hot weather are expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 101 degrees could mean the day reaches heat index values of 109 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and a low of 78 degrees are forecast for the evening.

Tuesday should be hot again with a high of 99 degrees and clear skies.

That night, a low of 77 degrees is expected.

