Monday could be warm with temperatures in the 90s.
A high of 91 degrees and mostly sunny skies are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 67 degrees and cloudy skies are predicted for the night.
Tuesday, a high of 87 degrees is forecast with mostly sunny skies.
Increasing cloud cover and a low of 70 degrees are predicted for that night.
