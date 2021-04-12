Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 85, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 10 p.m. tonight. A low of 71 is forecast.
More cloudy weather is likely ahead, and thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the week.
