Monday's forecast calls for sunny weather and a high of 80 degrees.
A low of 58 is expected tonight.
Flooding along the Guadalupe and San Antonio rivers is expected to continue this week.
As of Monday morning, the Guadalupe River was above flood stage near both Victoria and Bloomington. The flood stage was at 28.2 feet near Victoria, with moderate flooding expected to continue at Saxet Lakes and in Riverside Park. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
In Bloomington and areas south, moderate flooding is expected to continue until the river dips below flood stage Thursday afternoon.
Minor flooding along the San Antonio River near Goliad is also expected, with high water likely to occur in Goliad State Park. Livestock south of Goliad could be at risk.
The weather is expected to get warmer in the days ahead, with highs climbing back to the upper 80s by the end of the week.
