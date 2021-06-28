There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast, with a low of 75 tonight.
Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Heavier rain is likely tomorrow. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and between three quarters of an inch and one inch of rain is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.