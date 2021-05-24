A high of 81 degrees is forecast Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi. Rainfall could be between a quarter and half an inch.
Southeast winds could be between six and 14 miles per hour today. A low of 72 degrees is forecast tonight.
More rain is likely ahead in the coming days.
There is a 60% chance of showers on Tuesday and 30% chance Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies are forecast Thursday.
