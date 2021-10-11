The clouds are expected to clear on Monday, giving way to pleasant weather.
Mostly sunny skies are expected with a high of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A low of 74 is forecast tonight.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday morning.
