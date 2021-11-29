Monday will be sunny and cool, with dense fog creating dangerous driving conditions this morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Visibilities of less than a quarter mile are likely. Drivers should leave extra distance between their vehicle and others and use low-beam headlights.
A high of 69 degrees is forecast today, with a low of 45 tonight.
More cool weather is expected in the days ahead, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
