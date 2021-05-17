A high of 84 degrees is forecast Monday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could gust up to 23 miles per hour today.
A low of 75 is forecast tonight.
More stormy weather is likely ahead. There is a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, a 90% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, a 70% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Friday.
