Heat index values are expected to reach 106 degrees in the Crossroads on Monday.
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny weather with a high of 95 and a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
The high heat index could increase the risk of dehydration and heatstroke, so residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned areas when possible.
Those who work outside should take frequent breaks and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Pets and children should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A low of 75 is expected tonight.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s through the rest of the week, and a low chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast in the days ahead.
